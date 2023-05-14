Jane Fonda is continuing to protest for the sake of her grandchildren.

The 85-year-old actress started her lifelong protesting by demonstrating against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and is behind the ‘Fire Drill Fridays’ group that protests weekly on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, and says she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

She told Page Six: “I don’t know how you could not (protest.) I have grandchildren. I love animals, I love nature. We’re going to destroy it all if we don’t.

“It’s all hands on deck right now, it’s urgent, urgent and everyone has to join in right now.”

Jane has grown-up kids Mary, 55, Vanessa, 54, and Troy, 49, and has her two grandchildren Malcolm Vadim, 23, and Viva Vadim, 20, through Vanessa.

Jane was arrested three times in consecutive weeks in 2019 and has also been seized by authorities with members of the group ‘Oil Change’ and been handcuffed at a protest alongside actresses Rosanna Arquette, 63, and Catherine Keener, 64.

She recently told how she is “trying to show up” for her children after not knowing “how to be a mom”.

Jane added on ‘Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?’ on CNN: “I’ve studied parenting, and I know what it’s supposed to be now. I didn’t know then.

“I have great, great children – talented, smart. And I just didn’t know how to do it.”

Jane – whose cancer recently went into remission – branded her former parenting style her life’s “biggest regret”, and added about it in 2017 in a chat with Net-a-Porter: “When I die, I want my family to be around me. I want them to love me, and I have to earn that. I’m still working at it.”

Jane first became a mum in 1968 when she and then-husband Roger Vadim had daughter Vanessa.

She was followed by son Troy in 1973 who the actress had with her second husband, Tom Hayden, with whom she also had adopted daughter Mary.

Jane didn’t have any kids with her third husband, Ted Turner.

She announced in December her cancer was in remission, and called it the “best birthday present ever” ahead of turning 85 that month.

It is the third time she has battled cancer.

In 2010, Oscar-winner and fitness guru Jane was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a lumpectomy in November to have it removed.

Then in January 2018 she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip and pre-melanoma growths taken from her skin.