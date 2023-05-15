Tom Brady paid a glowing tribute to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen on Mother's Day (14.05.23).

The 45-year-old former sports star took to social media to praise Gisele, as well as his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and his mom Galynn.

Alongside a series of throwback photographs, Tom - who has Vivian, ten, and Benjamin, 13, with Gisele, as well as John, 15, with Bridget - wrote on Instagram: "Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

Tom and Gisele confirmed their split last year.

The Super Bowl-winning star took to Instagram at the time to announce their break-up.

Tom - who was married to Gisele between 2009 and 2022 - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele confessed that they had "grown apart" as a couple.

The 42-year-old model said in her statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."