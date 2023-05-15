'Dancing with the Stars' professional Witney Carson has given birth to her second child.

The 29-year-old dancer and her husband, Carson McAllister - who are also parents to two-year-old son Leo - welcomed another baby boy into the world at the weekend, in time for Mother's Day (14.05.23) in the US.

Alongside a sweet picture of the mother-of-two and her three boys in the hospital bed, Witney gushed on Instagram: "My boys could there be a better Mother’s Day gift?? We are on cloud nine and soaking in every second."

Over on his own page, Carson heaped praise on his wife and admitted she is his "rock" when he's "losing it inside".

He shared: “I am so happy to call @witneycarson the mother of my TWO precious boys. She keeps me calm and keeps her cool cause she knows I’m loosing it inside. You’re my rock babe!

“Im so proud of you! Mothers will never get the credit they deserve for bringing little ones into this world. I love my little growing family! #familiesareforever #family. (sic)"

The newborn had to spend some time in the NICU to get his breathing slowed down and Witney had asked for prayers on Saturday (13.05.23).

She shared with her followers: “Baby is getting 100 per cent oxygen and doing great but breathing a lot fast. They are trying to get it to slow down a little in the NICU. Send prayers!”

She added that the tot would “be closely monitored but I’m so happy I’m holding him now.”

Witney shared her pregnancy news to co-host Alfonso Ribeiro on 'DwtS' back in November.

She said: "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby number two.

"I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really, really good time to share it. I can finally share it, which is great!"

Witney took to Instagram afterwards to reflect on the moment.

She posted on her Story: "This was so special to announce on the show that I love so much. Carson and I feel so blessed to finally share it with you all!

"Thanks so much for the love. Love you all!"

The star also wrote on her page: "Baby McAllister #2 coming end of May! We feel so blessed, and I can’t wait to see Leo be a big brother (sic)"

Witney - who married Carson in 2016 - gave birth to Leon in January 2021, and revealed a couple of months later that she had COVID-19 when she gave birth.