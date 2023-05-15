Prince William's Earthshot Prize is heading to Singapore next.

The third ceremony will take place on November 7, and will see five more winners receive £1million towards their environmental ventures.

In a statement, the 40-year-old royal - who is first in line to the British throne - said: "The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there.

"After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated."

New for this year, Earthshot Week will begin on November 6, and "will see global leaders, businesses and investors convene in Singapore to explore exciting opportunities with The Earthshot Prize Winners and Finalists, aimed at accelerating their solutions and bringing about tangible action to repair the planet."

A blog post added: "Members of the public will also be invited to experience local activations centred on the 2023 Earthshot solutions."

The prize money given out so far is already having considerable impact, with "More than 1.5 million people benefiting directly from their solutions. Over 7,000 hectares of land and almost 2.1 million hectares of ocean have been protected or restored, while over 35,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions have been reduced, avoided or sequestered. Our 2022 Finalists, announced this past autumn, are well on their way to creating similar impact."