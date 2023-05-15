Ana De Armas has joined the cast of Ron Howard's survival thriller 'Origin of Species'.

The 35-year-old actress - who previously played Paloma in the James Bond film 'No Time to Die' - is set to star in the upcoming movie alongside the likes of Jude Law, Alicia Vikander and Daniel Bruhl, according to Deadline.

The film has been billed as a "tale of murder and survival, set around a group of eclectic characters who abandon civilisation for the Galapagos. They are all searching for the answer to that ever-pressing question that plagues us all: what is the meaning of life."

'Origin of Species' is due to begin filming in Queensland, Australia, later this year. The script is being penned by Noah Pink, who previously wrote the screenplay 'Tetris' for Apple TV.

Last year, meanwhile, Ana starred as Marilyn Monroe in the acclaimed drama movie 'Blonde'.

The actress subsequently claimed that she found it easy to relate to the Hollywood icon.

Ana told Vanity Fair magazine: "There was a lot there that I could relate to.

"If you put Marilyn Monroe the movie star aside, she’s just an actress trying to navigate life and this system, which is so hard to navigate for anybody. On top of that, you add this point of view of [director Andrew Dominik's], which was to see that through her trauma.

"I truly thought it was going to do justice to a more dimensional human being, because I wouldn’t want to be remembered just for one thing. I am more than just an actress on the cover of a magazine."

Ana also suggested that modern-day movie stars don't compare to people like Marilyn.

She explained: "I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and oversharing.

"The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone."