Billie Lourd paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mom, Carrie Fisher, on Mother's Day (14.05.23).

The 'Star Wars' actress passed away in December 2016, aged 60, and although she has a family of her own now, Billie - who has Kingston, two, and Jackson, five months, with her husband Austen Rydell - still considers the celebratory occasion to be for honouring her late mom, rather than herself.

Billie, 30, wrote on Instagram: "Even though I’ve been a mom for almost 3 years and now have 2 kids of my own the first thing I think of when I hear happy Mother’s Day is her. Even though it’s been over 6 years since she died, when I first wake up, this still feels like her day - not mine.

"But as the day goes on I remember it is my day too now. I am a mother to two magical little creatures that I adore to my core and there is nothing that brings me more joy than being their mother.

"And even though she’s not here, it’s still her day. It’s our day now. And that is both sad and weirdly beautiful at the same time. With the magic of life comes the reality of grief. It is all intertwined. (sic)"

Billie also voiced her support for "anyone and everyone" who was feeling lonely on Mother's Day.

The actress wrote: "Mother’s Day can be many things. So like I say every year. Happy Mother’s Day but also griefy / sad / lonely / estranged / frustrated / etc Mother’s Day! Mixed Emotions Mother’s Day!!! (Hallmark or whoever else makes cards out there - y’all should make that a card!!!) sending my love to anyone and everyone out there who needs it. You are not alone. [heart emoji] (sic)"