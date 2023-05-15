Taylor Swift paused her performance to yell "stop" at a security guard in order to help a fan at her Philadelphia concert.

The Grammy winner was performing 'Bad Blood' when she reprimanded them for the way they were dealing with a female fan, who Taylor insisted "wasn't doing anything wrong," in fan footage circulated online.

Several fans tweeted that the gig-goer was simply trying to take a picture of the pop superstar onstage at the Lincoln Financial Field stadium.

However, the fan, whose TikTok username is @caityg33, has since claimed the member of security was escorted out of the venue and that the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker later offered her and her friends some free tickets to her 'Eras Tour' show.

She said in a clip on the video-sharing platform: "I was the girl that Taylor talked to last night.

"Basically, the guard had been harassing our group all night. He kept telling us not to touch the rail anytime we did anything.

"He was like on top of us for dancing and having fun, he didn't like it, and Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it and she didn't like it. And then he basically got escorted out and they offered us free tickets for the night."

She insisted that it "wasn't this big crazy thing" and that it was "just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."

So far, the 'Eras Tour' has been somewhat of a rollercoaster.

Last week, the 'Shake It Off singer's concert was delayed for two hours because of a storm.

Taylor was due to perform at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, but the start of the show was halted due to lightning in the area and fans were subjected to a Shelter In Place order until the bad weather cleared.

However, the storm passed over and the gig was allowed to continue as planned despite the delay.

A statement from stadium bosses referenced the singer's 2010 track 'Sparks Fly' in a statement, which read: "Drop everything now ... meet me in the pouring rain. Shelter in Place has officially been lifted. Fans, please start making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage."

The 33-year-old musician later thanked the audience for their patience after she finally hit the stage, saying: "We’ve been waiting for hours to play for you.

“You’ve been waiting for hours. The mutual love between us right now. You waiting and doing that for us is making me feel fantastic, Nashville. It’s officially a rain show."

And Taylor also had an accident at a show in Houston, Texas when she tripped over backstage and cut her hand.