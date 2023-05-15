Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner were "worried" about announcing her pregnancy because the model had a miscarriage last year.

The 'Jungle Cruise' actor is expecting a baby with his 31-year-old girlfriend - who he has been dating for three years - and the blonde beauty admitted they feel "extra special" that everything is going smoothly so far after they previously suffered a devastating loss.

Roxy told Britain's HELLO! magazine: "We had a miscarriage last year and so there was a part of me that was worried to open up too soon about this baby because I was so worried something would happen again and I didn’t want to have to kind of tell the world.

"I think because we did go through that miscarriage you realise how fragile the baby is, and just how common actually a miscarriage is, and that so many women go through it - I had no idea how common it actually was. It just makes this feel extra special and you're more grateful that everything's fine."

The model thinks her pregnancy is a "gift" from her late nan.

She explained: "We found out the same week my nan passed away. There's a part of me that feels like my nan knew we were trying for a baby and maybe this was her gift to us. That's how I'm seeing it."

The couple have found out the sex of their unborn baby in order to make the idea of parenthood less "scary", but they are not making the news public.

Roxy said: "We found out basically as soon as we could! There are all of these things you can't plan with pregnancy and the unknown is so scary, and so it was like 'let's find out everything we can know’ and go with that so it's a bit less scary."

Whether it is a boy or a girl, Roxy just couldn't be happier to be pregnant.

She said: "Having a little best friend, and also just to hold them - babies are just so cute. It's super exciting. It was a relief to finally fall pregnant - it was really magical."