Sir James Dyson has slammed Rishi Sunak after he recently revealed plans to turn the UK into a science and technology superpower.

The 76-year-old industrial designer has claimed in a letter sent to The Times newspaper that the UK Prime Minister's recent comments were a "mere political slogan".

The billionaire businessman - who has not yet met the Prime Minister - wrote: "Ministers talk hubristically of Britain becoming a 'science and technology superpower' but their woeful policies diminish this to a mere political slogan.

"In the UK, Dyson now faces rocketing corporation tax (wiping out any tax credits for research and development) ... and a crippling shortage of qualified engineers."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the government has defended the UK's reputation, describing it as an "innovation nation".

The spokesperson explained: "We boast the biggest tech sector in Europe, reaching a combined market value of £1 trillion in 2022, we have the lowest corporation tax rate in the G7, and we have world-leading strengths in science and research and development - backed by our £20 billion research and development target and introduction of policies like full-expensing,

"This will spur stronger growth, better jobs and bold new discoveries, bringing together the key technologies of tomorrow like quantum and AI, into a dedicated Department for Science, Innovation and Technology for the first time."