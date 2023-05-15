Riley Keough has paid tribute to her “deeply loving” late mum.

The actress, 33, was left devastated when her singer mother Lisa Marie Presley was killed by a double heart attack aged 54 in January, and shared her love for her in her first Mother’s Day post since her death.

She said alongside an image posted on her Instagram showing her mum and dad Danny Keough cradling her as a baby: “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for.”

Riley was Lisa Marie’s oldest child from her relationship with actor Danny, 68.

The former couple also had son Benjamin, who died by suicide aged 27 in 2020, and she gave birth to twins Finley and Harper Lockwood, 14, with he guitarist husband Michael Lockwood, 61, in 2008, eight years before they split.

Riley was so grief-stricken at her mum’s funeral that she had her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, 32, read her eulogy – which revealed the paid had secretly had a daughter.

Riley has reportedly been locked in a battle with her grandmother Priscilla Presley, 77, over Lisa Marie’s $35 million estate.

Two weeks after Lisa Marie’s death it was reported Priscilla had filed paperwork challenging an amendment made in 2016 to her daughter’s will, which was said to have removed her and Lisa Marie’s ex-business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees and instead left Riley and her brother Benjamin in charge.

As Benjamin took his life, Riley was left as the sole heir.

But Priscilla recently in Newcastle during her UK tour of her ‘Evening with Priscilla Presley’ talks when asked if she and Riley are on speaking terms: “We are just fine.”

Priscilla, who was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973, added at the event rumours of a family rift had come out “of Memphis” but were “not true”.