Sir Rod Stewart's daughter Ruby has given birth to her first child.

The 35-year-old singer-and-model - whose mother is Kelly Emberg - revealed on Mother's Day in the US on Sunday (14.05.23) that she and fiance Jake Kalic had welcomed son Otis into the world on 9 May.

Ruby shared a series of photos on Instagram and wrote: "This love… unlike any other love I’ve ever known….

"I am only a mirror of what I feel from you…

"I can’t remember what life was like before you….

"But nothing else matters now that you’re here…

"Your arrival into the world marks the beginning of our family…

"it all started with you Otis…

"Otis Stewart Kalick 05/9/23 3:36 pm 8lbs 8oz + 22 in (sic)"

Ruby's half-sister, Renee Stewart, commented: "Love you so much… can’t wait to meet you Otis! [heart emoji] Aunty Nay Nay x (sic)"

And Renee's mother, Rachel Hunter, wrote: "Beautiful . Love you (sic)"

The happy news comes days after Rod's son with ex-wife Rachel, Liam Stewart, revealed he had also become a father for the first time after partner Nicole Ann gave birth to their son.

In a sweet snap which featured the tot in a Celtic kit, hockey player Liam, 28, wrote: "Welcome lad love you. American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23.(sic)"

Liam received several congratulatory messages in response to the joyful news, with grandmother Rachel writing: "Welcome you beautiful angel."

Louie's step-grandmother Penny Lancaster added: "Congratulations. That's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Nicole also commented: "We did good."

Rod - who already has an older grandchild named Delilah, who is the child of his daughter Kimberly - has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of his new grandchildren.