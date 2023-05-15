Prince William has sent his congratulations to Chelsea following their historic victory in the Women's FA Cup Final.

The Prince of Wales - who is president of the English FA - was on hand at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday (14.05.23) to see the side beat Manchester United 1-0 to claim their third successive victory in the Vitality-sponsored tournament and he has praised both teams for their efforts in the game.

Sharing a selection of photos from the day on the Instagram account he shares with wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, William - who handed out metals and the trophy after the game - wrote: "Historic day. Incredible atmosphere. Record breaking crowd.

"[Trophy emoji] Congratulations @chelseafcw on retaining the Women's FA Cup and commiserations @manutdwomen – you can be rightly proud of your journey throughout the tournament. [Clapping emojis] (sic)"

A world-record crowd of 77,390 saw Sam Kerr put the Blues ahead in the second half after their opponents previously had a goal ruled out for offside just minutes after kick off.

The previous record attendance for a domestic women's club game was 60,739 when Barcloa Women beat Atletico Matrid Women at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid in 2019.

FA director of women's football Baroness Sue Campbell said: "To break the world record is a massive statement and a wonderful marker as to where the women's game has come in this country.

"A lot of credit goes to all of the players and the clubs in the Barclays Women's Super League, the Barclays Women's Championship and below that, but also credit to everybody that's worked at the FA to make sure this is a reality.

"I've said before that we've come a long way, but we've still got an incredibly long way to go and we know that.

"But it's another marker in the sand that the game in this country is now alive and well, flourishing and growing."