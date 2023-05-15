Linda Yaccarino has been named Twitter’s new CEO.

Elon Musk has announced that the ex-NBCUniversal executive will lead the social media company- that he has been helming since his $44 billion takeover went through last October - as they make the apparent move to become X, an everything app styled after the Chinese- app, WeChat.

According to the 51-year-old billionaire, she will assume the reins in six weeks' time.

Elon wrote on Twitter: "Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

The SpaceX founder has been widely criticised for his time at the top of the microblogging app. His tenure has included allowing people to pay for blue ticks - the badge of verification implemented by the previous owners to prevent the spread of misinformation and impersonation - and other features via Twitter Blue.

The site has also experienced lots of lags and outages after he let go more than half of the workforce in a cost-saving measure for the unprofitable tech giant that has been experiencing a dip in users for a long time.

Some of Elon’s more right-wing fanbase have questioned Gina’s links to the World Economic Forum and labelled her a “globalist” after she joined forces with Pope Francis to increase the uptake of the COVID-19 vaccine.