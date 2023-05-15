Katie Price has vowed to "go bigger" with her next boob job.

The 44-year-old former glamour model went under the knife on her chest for the 16th time in Belgium late last year and opted for huge 2120CC sized implants - but she insisted she isn't stopping there because she is planning to go even larger next time as she loves the "fake" look.

She told the new issue of Britain's OK! magazine: “I love them. They healed really quickly and they didn’t hurt at all. That probably doesn’t help. Because I heal quickly, it doesn’t put me off and I have more.

“I would go bigger as well – and I will eventually. I just love having big boobs and a small body. I’ve always loved that look. In my eyes, if I’m having a boob job, I want them to look fake, I don’t want them to look natural.

"I don’t like the natural look.

"I just like that old-school American Playboy pin-up look. When I have surgery, that is what I’m striving for. If I could look like my airbrushed pictures, that would be amazing. But that’s impossible to achieve.”

Katie - who has Harvey, 20, Junior, 17, Princess, 15, Jett, nine, and eight-year-old Bunny from previous relationships - doesn't care if people think she is "addicted" to surgery and is aware she goes under the knife partly because she has "never felt attractive" and is seeking validation.

She said: "Most relationships I’ve had, someone’s cheated or gone off with one of my friends. Men I’ve been with do like to put me down and it doesn’t help.

“I’ve always said I don’t have an addiction to surgery. But do you know what? Maybe people have a point when they say that because I’m never happy.

“I’m learning about myself and when I have my therapy sessions, I learn about validation. When you look at my past and how I’ve been treated, I don’t think you can blame me for the way I feel and think. I’m going to carry on with the surgery because I want to.

“I don’t mind if anyone says I have an addiction to surgery. There are much worse things to be addicted to. I’m not harming anyone by having surgery. It’s my choice and my body.”

But Katie does regret her 2021 Brazilian butt lift.

She said: “I had a BBL and I absolutely hated it. I hate having a big bum. It was the worst thing I ever did. Thankfully, I didn’t have implants. I just had my own fat put into my bum. I don’t suit having a big bum. So I had all the fat taken out soon after I had it and I have my natural bum back now.”