Hailey Bieber says Rhode has “exceeded” her “wildest expectations”.

The 26-year-old model - who is married to singer Justin Bieber - has had incredible success with her skincare line since launching the brand in the US last summer, and is now getting ready to launch it in the UK this week.

No one is relishing in her accomplishment more than Hailey, who has been pinching herself after succeeding beyond her wildest dreams.

She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: “Skincare is a real-life commitment for me.

“It’s my favourite thing I’ve ever done. It has exceeded my wildest expectations.”

Hailey - who has amassed 49.5 million Instagram followers - is known for her trademark look of dewy skin and glazed lips.

Her tomboy chic signature style is popular amongst fans who aim to emulate her effortless look.

Rhode, Bieber’s middle name, was born in lockdown and aims to deliver customers a simple and affordable route to her iridescent and luminous glow.

Adding: “As I’ve gotten older I’ve realised how much more comfortable I feel with just fresh skin and brushed-up brows.”

Fascinated by medicine, the catwalk queen undertook a dermatology course at the beginning of her modelling career.

She said: “I’m fascinated by the medical field. When I started modelling I used to walk around with a medical terminology book in my bag.

“I hated studying, so there was no way I was going to go to school for any of this. I didn’t graduate high school because I was home schooled and I dropped out [at age 18], which I don’t love.”

Hailey's brand, which consists of only three items – a moisturiser, a lip treatment and a serum – stands out against the overly saturated market of celebrity beauty for being understated and affordable.

She said: “Our philosophy is not to overwhelm the customer. We make one of everything and make sure it’s really good."