Blackpink singer Jennie Kim said it was an “honour” to work with Calvin Klein on her collection.

The K-pop star, 27, has been a global ambassador of the brand since 2021, teamed up with the designer for her first fashion collaboration.

The Jennie for Calvin Klein, which debuted in Seoul on May 10, is a testament to her effortless style.

No one was more honoured with the release of the new capsule collection than Jennie herself.

She told I-D magazine: “It was an honour to work with such an iconic brand on my first apparel collection, and so exciting to work on the pieces from fabric details to colours together.”

The Jennie capsule collection for Calvin Klein features the iconic logo imprinted in the South Korean singer’s handwriting.

Designed in a pastel colour palette, chosen by Kim, the line features matching bralettes and bottoms as well as joggers, T-Shirts, sweaters and knitted dresses.

She added: “While I love all the pieces in the Jennie for Calvin Klein collection, one of my absolute favourites is the lilac knit dress. I love how versatile it is – it can be dressed down with a denim shirt or dressed up with a pair of heels.”

The simplistic collection is both understated and iconic as well as versatile, as many looks can be created with just one item.

She said: "The pieces are very iconic and are simple items, so you can mix and match any items you have in your closet. You can match a baby t-shirt with other jeans or skirts, or pair a denim jacket with other dresses you have.”