Flights at Gatwick were grounded by a suspected drone.

The London airport experienced disruption after experts spotted what they believed to be a drone for about an hour with 12 arriving flights were sent to other destinations.

A Gatwick rep said: "Passenger safety is the airport's absolute priority and - following established procedures - operations at London Gatwick were suspended temporarily at 13:44, while investigations into the sighting of a suspected drone close to the airfield took place.

"These investigations have now completed and the airfield reopened at 14:35."

According to British Airways, they had one flight affected by the alleged drone over the weekend.

This comes after the same West Sussex airport had its operations brought into chaos after a drone was seen flying over the runway during the 2018 festive period that disrupted thousands of flights and the travel plans of 140,000 people just before Christmas.

In 2019, drone experts deemed the reaction of closing the airport as a “massive overreaction”.

Robert Garbett, a spokesperson from Drone Major Group: "If you've got a deliberate adversary who really knows about the technology and can apply it to cause harm, then it's very difficult to combat that."

"It's not really about drones, it's about the preparedness of airports in the UK, which in the past has really not been there.”