Xbox has stopped players from sharing screenshots from the game directly from the console to Twitter.

Microsoft didn't say why it had chosen to disable the feature.

However, it's still able to share pictures from the Xbox app.

Xbox said in an update: "We have had to disable the ability to share game uploads to Twitter directly from the console and Game Bar on Windows.

"You can still share your favourite moments to Twitter via the Xbox app for Android and iOS."

It comes after Twitter's Elon Musk started charging for use of the micro-blogging app's API (Application Programming Interface).

Basic-level access costs an eye-watering $100 per month.