'Zelda' producer Eiji Aonuma would love to see the Nintendo game turned into a movie.

Following the success of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' - which grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide, and set multiple box-office records, including the biggest worldwide opening weekend for an animated film and the highest-grossing film based on a video game - Aonuma has aid he would love to see a 'Zelda' film and has urged fans of the action-adventure games to make it known that they want to see it happen.

He told Polygon: "I have to say, I am interested. For sure, but it's not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately. Maybe the voice of the fans is what's important here."

His adaptation comment comes as 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' was revealed to have had the biggest boxed launch of 2023 so far.

The Nintendo Switch game has toppled 'Hogwarts Legacy' by 54 per cent, and amazingly, 2017's 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild', by 173 per cent, according to GamesIndustry.biz.

The latest game in the hit series only launched on Friday (12.05.23).

This data does not include digital sales.