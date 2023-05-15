Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, McFly's Danny Jones and actor Shane Richie were among the first people to experience the new World of Jumanji at Chessington World of Adventures Resort on Saturday (13.05.23).

The tourist attraction throws open its doors to the long-awaited section - the world's first to be themed around the beloved film series - on Monday (15.05.23), but at a special preview event at the weekend, stars including S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt, actor Charlie Condou, presenter Vanessa Feltz, Olympian Greg Rutherford, and Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, along with their families, got to try out new rides Mandrill Mayhem, Ostrich Stampede and Mamba Strike.

Shane could be heard screaming on Mandrill Mayhem, the world's only Jumanji-themed rollercoaster and the first ride at Chessington to feature an inversion, while Michelle enjoyed Mamba Strike so much, she went on it twice in a row.

Kimberley was fascinated by some of the ‘Easter Eggs’ – hidden messages that nod to the Jumanji films around the multi-million-pound land, and posed for pictures under the 55ft tall Jaguar Shrine.

As well as the three new rides in World of Jumanji, there are also other activities themed around the movie franchise, including a maze of pathways modelled on the boardgame n the original 1996 movie, and themed refreshments on sale in the Bazaar.

And for those wanting to extend their stay, the Chessington Safari Hotel is now home to six World of Jumanji-themed bedrooms.

Scott O’Neil, CEO of Merlin Entertainments, which operates Chessington, said: “Whether you are a fan of the films, a fan of rollercoasters or are looking to take your family adventures to The Next Level, the amazing World of Jumanji is ready to welcome all ‘those who seek to find, a way to leave their world behind’.

"Years in the making by the best teams in the business and full of ‘firsts’, we can’t wait to share the adventures within World of Jumanji. And, with Chessington’s first inversion we know that we have created an experience that will turn seasoned enthusiasts - and a new generation of rollercoaster fans - upside down.”

Visit Chessington.com/Jumanji to book tickets and a stay.