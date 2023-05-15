Jemima Kirke "understands" but doesn't "agree" with brother-in-law Penn Badgley's decision to cut down on sex scenes for the sake of his marriage.

The 32-year-old actor admitted earlier this year he had asked to be given less intimate scenes in his Netflix series 'You' because "fidelity is important" and he wanted to be respectful to wife Domino Kirke, and the singer's older sister can understand why he made the request, though it isn't necessarily one she'd consider for herself.

Jemima told Britain's GQ magazine: “I’m not saying I agree with it. But I do understand.

“I’ve never dated an actor but I’d imagine it would be difficult to see or know that your spouse is being physical with someone else. But it’s probably just as hard to know they’re playing a character who’s falling madly in love with another character.

The 'Girls' actress insisted she's never had her on-screen career impact on her personal relationships but she believes attitudes towards sex scenes are changing across Hollywood.

She added: “I think it will probably go further, this movement to be more careful about sex scenes in the industry.

“That’s not to say I will partake in that view of things. Because to be honest it’s never really happened to me.

"I’ve never done a sex or a love scene and come home and not loved, or been as attracted to my spouse.”

Jemima portrayed Jessa in all six seasons of 'Girls', which ran from 2012 to 2017, and though she had "such a laugh" working on the programme, she believes their approach was "very different" to the way things are now in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

She said: “It was such a laugh. Sex on set is very different than it was on 'Girls'. On 'Girls', we thought we were doing a different version of feminism.

“We thought that by being less precious about our bodies, and by not thinking of them as something to hide or protect against the male gaze, that was our version of feminism at the time. And I felt it, I liked it, I agreed with it.

"It was not in line with what #MeToo became. It didn’t really catch on.

“I think our underlying, unspoken hope was that people would become more s*****. More reckless. Not reckless, reckless is the wrong word because it implies danger. But be less precious about sex.”