Britney Spears’ husband has slammed TMZ’s TV special about her as “disgusting”.

The mum-of-two ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, who last year married third husband Sam Asghari, 29, is set to have their life put “under the microscope” in the outlet’s documentary about her that will air on Monday (15.05.23) night.

Sam blasted in an Instagram Story video: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.

“It was absolutely disgusting.”

Turning to how Britney had no control over her life under her former controversial conservatorship, Sam added: “How are you going to take the most influential person of her generation, the Princess of Pop, America’s sweetheart, and put her in prison where her father (Jamie Spears) tells her what to do, what water to drink, who to see and use her as a money-making machine?”

Sam said Britney didn’t deserve to be put “under the microscope” after being freed from the conservatorship and urged people not to fall for “clickbait”.

He said: “All of a sudden – after 15 years when she’s free after all those gaslighting, all those things that went down – now you’re going to put her under a microscope and tell her story?

“No, no, that’s also disgusting, so don’t do that, and don’t believe what you read online.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time those are all clickbait [stories] for you to click and for them to make money, and that time is over.”

Sam’s video has now been deleted, but he ended it by pleading for the “gaslighting” and “s***” to stop.

His clip was put out hours before TMZ published a story claiming his and Britney’s marriage is in “deep trouble” – and carried allegations they had got physical during screaming matches, and that Sam no longer spends much time at their house.

A previously released clip from the special claimed Britney was hooked on caffeine and would stay awake for days at a time, but she later responded with an Instagram post shooting down the report.

TMZ also reported Britney has been staying awake for “three consecutive days” on energy drinks.

The story prompted her to hit back on Instagram: “My mind gets busy and sometimes that can be an easy target to mess with… anyways, I’m sticking to watermelon juice, which is the weirdest thing ever but I was told for years I can’t have coffee and now that I can it’s my pride… I can’t even look at it !!!”

After Britney was accused of having a “meltdown” at a restaurant in January, Sam told TMZ his wife was only “frustrated” fans were filming her and invading her privacy during their meal.

Britney later temporarily deleted her Instagram, prompting concerned fans to call police, which led to offices performing a welfare check on the singer at her home – which she said was the result of her followers going “too far” and invading her space.