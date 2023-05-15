Lady Gaga’s $22.5 million mansion compound was reportedly the centre of a security scare after a man brought her flowers.

Cops are said to have rushed to the 37-year-old ‘Poker Face’ singer’s sprawling estate in Malibu, California, on Thursday (11.05.23) after security called them to report a man on the property carrying a bunch of blossoms.

TMZ said a source told them “the singer’s security detained the man... and when police arrived, he told cops he was just dropping off flowers”.

The outlet added the man “only made it to the base of Lady Gaga’s driveway before he was stopped” and officers were said to have told him “it wasn't a good idea to try and give Gaga anything”.

But TMZ said their insider claimed the man had been spotted before on her property, adding he “often drops off little gifts for her”.

It is understood the man was not arrested over the flower incident.

TMZ added: “Lady Gaga was home when cops came racing over... but we’re told she had no contact with the flower-bearing man and was instead safely inside her estate.”

Gaga has been targeted for years by stalkers, including in a scary incident in 2012 when she was left “shaken” after one of her fans got backstage at one of her shows.

The ‘Bad Romance’ singer’s team called police after a woman forced her way into the holding area of London’s 02 Arena during her concert and was found heading for Gaga’s dressing room.

An insider said at the time: “Gaga was understandably shaken by the incident but was a consummate professional and continued as per normal, putting on a dazzling show.”

The fan, who was said to be known as a “nuisance” to Gaga’s security, was reported to have gone to “great lengths” to get to the singer, and was found with forged backstage passes.

The same year, Gaga’s breast was grabbed by another fan outside a hotel in Paris.