Anne Heche’s remains were reportedly laid to rest on Mother’s Day.

The ‘Donnie Brasco’ actress, who died aged 53 after a fiery car crash that left her in a coma in August 2022, is said to have been interred at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in the Cathedral Mausoleum at the weekend.

TMZ reported it was a “special yet emotional ceremony for those who loved her most”.

The outlet added Anne was cremated and her crypt is near those of musicians Chris Cornell, Johnny Ramone and actor Mickey Rooney, at a “spot with a beautiful view of the lake located within the cemetery’s ‘Garden of Legends’”.

Anne’s older son Homer Laffoon, 21, told Page Six in a statement last year her resting place is “a living place, where people attend movies and concerts and other events”.

He added: “We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.”

Homer, who Anne had with her former husband Coleman Laffoon, 49, was granted control of his late mother’s estate last December after a bitter legal battle between him and Anne’s former partner, James Tupper, 57, who is the father of Anne’s other son, 14-year-old Atlas.

James, who was with Anne from 2007 until 2018, claimed Homer was “hostile” to his younger half-brother.

But it appears the feud may be over as the sons are said to have both honoured their mum on Mother’s Day.

A family representative said about Sunday’s service: “She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honour their mother, on Mother’s Day,”

Anne died after she ploughed her blue Mini Cooper into a home in a Los Angeles suburb last August, which left her “severely burned” and “intubated.”

She died days after she slipped into a coma and never regained consciousness.