Demi Moore celebrated the “circle of life” on Mother’s Day.

The ‘G.I. Jane’ actress, 60, posed in a bikini for a black-and-white snap with her 34-year-old daughter Rumer Willis’ baby girl, Louetta, on Sunday (14.05.23), before also posting an image on Monday of “four generations” of mums and daughters from her family.

Demi, who had Rumer with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, 68, who is battling dementia, smiled in the swimsuit picture of her cuddling three-week-old Louetta and captioned the snap: “Circle of life.”

She followed it up with an image that included Rumer and Louetta with her extended family, alongside which she said: “Perfect way to celebrate Mama’s Day. Four generations of mothers and daughters.”

Demi included with her Sunday post a slideshow of images that included a photo of Rumer giving birth, and a throwback snap from Demi’s own pregnancy.

Bruce’s wife Emma Heming, 44, commented on the post: “Oh that’s beautiful.”

Rumer called Louetta “pure magic” in an Instagram post after her arrival.

Along with Demi, but Rumer’s sisters, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 29, also attended the home birth.

Rumer posted in her Mother’s Day post on Sunday alongside a snap of herself giving birth: “To have you there to share in the moment that I was able to bring my girl in the world is a moment I will never forget.

“You have watched and supported me on the journey and know what it meant to bring another precious girl into our lineage.”

Thanking her singer boyfriend Derek Thomas, 28, she added: “Thank you for giving me the gift of this beautiful soul and for catching our girl as she came into the world and for holding such beautiful space for me as I brought her into the world.”

Rumer and Derek went public with their relationship in November 2022, announced their pregnancy news the following month.

Demi posted a photo of Rumer’s baby bump in December 2022, joking she had entered her “hot kooky unhinged grandma era”.