Rebel Wilson revelled in celebrating her first Mother’s Day with her five-month-old daughter.

The ‘Bridesmaids’ actress, 43, announced her girl Royce’s arrival via surrogate in November, several months after revealing her relationship with her now-fiancée Ramona Agruma, 39, and took to Instagram on Sunday (14.05.23) to give fans a look at her family.

She captioned a set of images of the trio: “Happy Mother’s Day! (Just woke up at 5.30am and changed a big (poo emoji) … how about you?”

The first of the three images she posted showed Rebel and Ramona posing with baby Royce, who is wearing a bunny ears beanie on her head.

A second shot shows Rebel and Royce on what appears to be a boat with the child wearing a pink and white polka dot dress, while the third image, which also appears to have been taken on holiday, shows Rebel and Royce in beachwear lying on a towel.

Rebel had previously used emojis and GIFs to shield her daughter’s face, but in

April the actress showed off her girl’s face for the first time in a drone video of herself holding the little one while on the beach during a Caribbean vacation.

Rebel and Ramona got engaged at Disneyland in February, but have kept their family life offline until now.

In February, Rebel spoke about her journey to having Royce, and revealed she and Ramona’s first surrogate had suffered a miscarriage.

She said on the ‘Life Uncut’ podcast: “I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried, which is really, like, you get so excited when it takes and luckily I didn’t make it public because that would have been even worse because you’d have to say it didn’t work out.

“It was really sad. I was mourning that at the time. But then to have a second embryo – I only had two – and to have it implanted and that to go well.

“It was amazing. I really do think it is a bit of a miracle.”