Noel Gallagher has suggested the Covid pandemic played a part in the end of his marriage.

The 55-year-old rocker revealed earlier this year he and Sara MacDonald are divorcing after 22 years together but he doesn’t think the situation is particularly uncommon for people of their age.

He told the Big Issue: “When you get to your mid-50s, you do come to some kind of crossroads in your life.

“It’s not uncommon for people who have been in long-term relationships to go their separate ways in their 50s.

“I know a lot of people in the same boat as me and Sara. Particularly after the pandemic.

“The midlife crisis thing is true for men and women.”

Despite the breakdown of his marriage, Noel insisted life is “f****** great” for him right now.

He added: “But I’m certainly not getting nostalgic for the past, no way.

“Things are f****** great in the present.

“Man City are great, my life is great. I’m happy and healthy. I’m about to go on tour around the world. It’s happening now for me.”

However, the ‘Holy Mountain’ hitmaker – who has daughter Anaïs, 23, with first wife Meg Matthews, and sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 13, with Sara – admitted he “feels anxious” for his boys growing up in the modern world.

He said: “I’ve got two young sons and I feel anxious for young guys.

“They don’t really know how to behave with all this woke s*** that’s now foisted upon everybody.

“Angry white middle-aged women telling young guys how to behave and all this b*******.

“I look at my sons and I have to put them in a headlock sometimes and say, ‘Don’t worry about these people, just be who you are.’

“We were wild when we were growing up.

“We didn’t give a f***.

“They’re not as carefree. They’re shackled by the Internet and wokeism and by living in a country where f*** all works.”