Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t regret starting career with sketch about disabled woman looking for love

Published
2023/05/16 01:00 (BST)

Whoopi Goldberg doesn’t regret kicking off her career with a sketch about a disabled woman looking for love.

The 67-year-old actress’ one-woman series of monologues called ‘The Spook Show’ that she put on in the 1980s in New York featured a segment where she contorted her limbs to play a woman with an unspecified disability searching for romance.

Whoopi told the new issue of the Radio Times about the inspiration behind the sketch: “Sometimes people said, ‘Well, maybe you shouldn’t say that.’ But a friend of mine who was paraplegic said, ‘I’m very mad at you.’

“I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘Because you never do us.’

“So I wrote this piece about a young lady who is not quite paraplegic, but is differently abled. She has disabilities which don’t allow her always to think of herself as a hot young woman.”

When asked if she would repeated the performance today, Whoopi added: “Yeah! Because you tell me what’s wrong with it?

“The things that I’ve done, there’s always been a reason. All of my work has been, ‘This could be you, so pay attention.’ That’s always been my motive.”

‘The Spook Show’ also featured Whoopi transforming into a drug-addicted burglar who visits the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam and a teenage Californian girl who describes performing an abortion on herself.

Whoopi, who is one of only 18 people to have won an EGOT – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – thanks to her performances in films including ‘The Color Purple’ and ‘Ghost’, also admitted: “I’m always shocked that people come and see me do stuff. I never thought I was going to become a famous movie person.”

Whoopi was suspended for two weeks last year from her role as co-host of ‘The View’ after making what ABC News called “wrong and hurtful comments” about Jews and the Holocaust.

She said race was not a factor in the Holocaust, before apologising hours later and again on the following day’s episode, saying she “misspoke”.

Whoopi added at the time: “My words upset so many people, which was never my intention.

“I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

Radio Times can be ordered at www.radiotimes.com.

© BANG Media International

whoopigoldberg

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended