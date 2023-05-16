Nick Cannon got his many Mother's Day cards "mixed up"

The 42-year-old comedian has fathered 12 children with six women, and despite his efforts to pen each of his baby mamas a unique handwritten message, it didn't go quite to plan.

Speaking to his 'The Daily Cannon' co-hosts, including Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, who turn two next month, and six-month-old Beautiful, he said: “I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …”

Abby reacted: "Wow."

The 'Masked Singer' presenter insisted: “I tried my best, I really did."

Nick has 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with singer Mariah Carey.

Daughter Golden Sagon, six, daughter Powerful Queen, two, and seven-month-old son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell.

He also has eight-month-old daughter Onyx with photographer LaNisha Cole, and 'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary Love in June 2022.

Model Alyssa Scott and Nick had a son called Zen, who tragically died in December 2021 at just five months of age from brain cancer. They went on to welcome a daughter named Halo, a month after the devastating loss.

Meanwhile, Nick recently compared living under the same roof as ex-wife Mariah Carey to what he imagines it would be like if Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin resided together.

He told the Los Angeles Times: “Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house."

Nick - who married the 54-year-old pop diva in 2008 and split in 2014 - insisted: “It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good.”

Before he explained: “It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”