Justin Long and Kate Bosworth appear to have secretly got married.

The couple announced their engagement last month after they sparked romance rumours back in January 2022, and now the 44-year-old actor has seemingly confirmed their nuptials.

In a recent episode of his 'Life is Short' podcast, he recalled his time in Bulgaria working on 'Barbarian' and said: "I was there while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife.

"She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with… set visits. I like to separating the relationship...

"But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time... It helped me having her there. She'd help me with scenes. It was the best."

The couple also appeared together in 2022's 'House of Darkness'.

Meanwhile Kate, 40, appeared to be wearing a wedding ring along with her engagement ring on a recent Amazon Live video with her partner earlier this week.

Lsat month, Justin confirmed their engagement, showing off her huge rock as he revealed the happy news.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "She said YES… to being a guest on @lifeisshortpodcast! And to other slightly more life-changing questions.

"I feel eternally grateful that I found a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep.

"I cherish the days we've had and the ones to come."

Kate also celebrated the announcement by jokingly referencing some of their past movie roles.

She quipped: "These things are funny to announce. How to do this right? He's going the distance? I've got a Blue Crush? He's just THAT into me? I've won a date with…??? Ok you get it!"

She added that their love brings her "endless peace and radical wonder".