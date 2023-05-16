Elon Musk’s documents have been subpoenaed in the Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit.

The Twitter CEO has been ordered by authorities in the British Virgin Islands to hand over any communications between him and the billionaire - who was convicted of sexually abusing a number of women and girls before he died while incarcerated in a New York prison in 2019 - along with JP Morgan Chase Bank.

The 51-year-old billionaire is not accused of any wrongdoing in the case - which the island’s government is suing the bank for helping led Epstein’s crimes - and he repeated his rejection to the claims that Epstein gave him financial advice.

The lawsuit - which was filed on Monday - alleges that the bank did not act despite getting warnings about women being sexually trafficked to his private island, Little St James. They deny these claims.

The papers also state that Epstein could have recommended the SpaceX founder to the bank however, the British Virgin Islands have not supplied further intel on how they got this conclusion.

The filing read: "The Government [of the US Virgin Islands] contacted Mr. Musk's counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk's behalf in this matter, but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority,"

Epstein is said to have been a client of the bank from 2003 to 2013, which also has supported Elon’s Tesla’s commercial banking for a number of years.

The late disgraced financier - who was first convicted for sex crimes in 2008 - was known to cavort in circles that included high-profile figures like Prince Andrew and the ex-Presidents like Donald Trump and Bill Clinton.

In 2019, he was accused of having a “vast network” of girls on hand for sex.

JP Morgan has denied having knowledge of his crimes.