Ryan Seacrest is set to make a guest appearance on 'Live with Kelly and Mark'.

The 48-year-old TV star co-hosted 'Live' alongside Kelly Ripa until April, and he's now poised to return for a guest appearance alongside Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos, according to PEOPLE.

The appearance will be his first on the show since he walked away from 'Live', and Ryan previously promised that he would make a return one day.

Speaking after his exit in April, Ryan told PEOPLE: "This isn't the end, I'm going to be back.

"This place is remarkable. I'm going to miss coming into this studio to see the people who have worked here for so long. It is about the people here; it's a family at 'Live' and they adopted me for a little while and I'm grateful for that ... So I'll definitely be visiting from time to time."

In February, Ryan took to social media to explain his decision to quit the show.

The TV star also heaped praise on Kelly, and revealed some of his long-term career plans.

Ryan wrote on Instagram: "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.

"I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.

"I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country. (sic)"