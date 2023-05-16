Megan Fox struggles with body dysmorphia and has "never" loved her own body.

The 37-year-old actress has reflected on her issues with body image and admitted she doesn't see herself in the same way other people see her.

She told the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue: "I have body dysmorphia. I don't ever see myself really the way other people see me.

"There is never a point in my life where I loved my body. Never, ever."

The 'Jennifer's Body' star noted that accepting herself as beautiful is something she's always struggled with, and it's a "never-ending" process.

She added: "When I was little, that was like an obsession I had, that I should look THIS way.

"And why I had an awareness of my body that young, I'm not sure... The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think."

Megan also explained that she would like people to notice her "aura" when they first meet her, rather than focusing on her physical appearance.

She said: "I wished everyone noticed my aura, because I have a rainbow aura, and it's special."

Despite her lack of confidence, Megan insisted last summer that she would have been “naked everywhere” in 2009 if it hadn’t been for bosses of the family friendly ‘Transformers’ film franchise banning her from stripping off.

She told the Evening Standard: “Peak fame for me was in 2009. It was during the second ‘Transformers’ press tour.

“I would’ve been naked everywhere back then, but that wasn’t something that was allowed.”

She also hit back at women giving each other a hard time for trying to look sexy after birth, and said it was part of a “patriarchal” society that needs killed off.

Mum-of-three Megan – who has sons Noah Shannon Green, 10, Bodhi Ransom Green, nine, and six-year-old Journey River Green with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, 48 – hit out: “What terrible messaging for women to give each other. Once you go through certain milestones, once you go through having children, then what? You shouldn’t be sexy any more?

“You should be and feel more sexy than ever after you've given birth to a child.

“That is a very misogynistic, patriarchal idea that has been put on women that we need to shed.”