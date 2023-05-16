Niall Horan is "excited" to work with Gwen Stefani on 'The Voice'.

The 29-year-old pop star has recently worked alongside Blake Shelton, Gwen's husband, on the hit TV show, and he's now keen to unite with the blonde beauty next season.

Speaking about Blake, Niall told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've just had a great laugh with him like from day one. Just the minute I met him I was just like, 'Yep, he's my guy. We're gonna be close on and off camera.' It's just a laugh. I'm gonna miss him.

"I'm sticking around for another season and he's obviously having the last hoorah this week, but I'm gonna miss him. He's been so fun. We've just been bouncing off each other all season ... He's good fun."

Gwen, 53, is set to join 'The Voice' alongside Niall, Reba McEntire and John Legend, and the pop singer is now looking forward to working with the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker.

Niall said: "I have yet to meet her. I'm sure I'll meet her this week at some point.

"I'm excited to meet her. I mean, she's an absolute icon. I'm sure she's a lovely lady, so I'm excited to meet her and force some sort of a friendship for next season."

Meanwhile, Blake has likened his final week on 'The Voice' to the "last week of school".

The 46-year-old singer - who has been a coach on the show since 2011 - told 'Access Hollywood': "So far, it’s almost like that last week of school you know, it’s kind of a blow off week. That’s kind of how I feel right now.

"It’s like I got my team all the way down here to the last week, they’re kind of on their own now anyway, ya know America is voting now. I help them a little bit in the studio, tell them what I think. It’s the last day of high school for me."