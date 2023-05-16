Gigi Hadid is "proud" of her daughter for eating a varied diet.

The 28-year-old model has Khai, two, with her ex Zayn Malik and she has revealed some of the meals she's made for the youngster ranging from pasta and blackberries to avocados and fries.

She wrote on Instagram: "I [heart emoji] MOM LIFE!... what a gift and roller coaster it is to raise a lil human.

"Mine is the greatest joy and love of my life! Any1 else realize there's a lot of these pics in their camera roll, or just me ….?

"If they're eating, we're winning !!!!! Proud of u, parents!! (sic)"

When a follower replied asking how she gets her daughter to eat such varied food, Gigi admitted the process is ongoing.

She replied: "There's definitely 'safe' foods I know she'll always eat but I try to mix in some new things to try here and there... and just proud of her for trying whether or not she likes it! (sic)"

Meanwhile, the proud parent previously admitted she is loving getting to see her daughter grow and develop more of her own personality.

She told 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist': "I think she's a genius. But I think that's what everyone says about their kid.

"It's so much fun. The more that she talks, and understands, and remembers, it just gets more and more fun. And she's a blessing."

The 'Next in Fashion' judge recently admitted she is also happy to let little Khai "experiment" with fashion and choose her own clothes because her own mother, model Yolanda Hadid, was always supportive in her doing the same.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[She's] experimental and also, like, not asking for my opinion.

"I dressed myself very young. Look, I've always loved, like, mixing prints and colors and my mom always helped me be experimental. So, I love to do the same.

"It's so much more fun when they're wearing something they want to wear. They are awesome. Like, the vibe they have, it's just fun."