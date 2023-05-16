'Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodhunt' is ending development after just 12 months.

Sharkmob - the developer behind the free to play battle royale game which launched on PC and PlayStation in April 2022 - has blamed the "difficult decision" on the title not reaching "the critical mass needed" to keep up support.

In an update on the game's official website, the studio said: "Bloodhunt is a game that we developed as a standout title in the popular Battle Royale genre, where we focused on creating an immersive and unique experience for players that enjoy games that are easy to learn but difficult to master.

"Ever since launch, we have been on a journey to excite and delight our players, however, while we have an amazing and very engaged community, we haven’t been able to reach the critical mass needed to sustain development.

"This has led us to the decision to stop further development of Bloodhunt."

The servers "will stay up" with the game "still available to play", and the goal is for that to be the case as long as there is an "active player base and community".

The team continued: "For those who enjoy the game and want to continue playing, we have worked on some solutions to ensure that the game continues to be interesting.

"An in-game player voting system will be deployed to regularly unlock new things and keep Bloodhunt fresh.

"We will share more granular details about how this system works when we get closer to releasing our next update, which will be the last planned patch for Bloodhunt."