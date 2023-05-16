Amazon has announced plans for a new 'Lord of the Rings' MMO adventure game.

The company is looking to adapt the franchise into a massively-multiplayer online game featuring "the beloved stories of 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'" developed in-house for both PC and consoles.

In a statement, Amazon Games boss Christoph Hartmann said: "Bringing players a fresh take on 'The Lord of the Rings' has long been an aspiration for our team, and we're honoured and grateful that Middle-earth Enterprises is entrusting us with this iconic world.

The game will be adapted from JRR Tolkien's original books, which have been licensed by rights owner Embracer.

Hartmann added: "We're also pleased to be expanding our relationship with Embracer Group following our Tomb Raider deal last year, as they've proven to be excellent collaborators."

It will be the latest attempt at transforming Middle Earth into an MMO after 'The Lord of the Rings Online' launched in 2007.

Meanwhile, Amazon previously had other plans at an earlier game which was scrapped in April 2021 after several years in development.

Speaking back in September, Hartmann weighed in on the decision.

He explained: "We had a deal with a Hong Kong-based company, Leyou; I think it would have been great to work with them.

"But they later got sold to Tencent and it just got very complicated.

"The question was, sure, maybe [we] could have worked together with Tencent to do something, but I think we're too big as companies to really turn into partners doing a property together where they own the licence and we develop the game."