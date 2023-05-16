Reba McEntire thinks she's joining 'The Voice' at the "perfect" time.

The 68-year-old singer is replacing Blake Shelton for the next season of the hit TV show, and Reba is already looking forward to the challenge.

The music star - who will appear alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani on the show - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "The first time I ever heard of 'The Voice', I saw the tape from Holland's [version of the show]. They asked me to do it, and I turned it down.

"But I think timing is everything. It all worked out for it to work now. I think I'll be a better mentor to help the kids out more.

"I call them kids because they're all younger than me. But I will be really excited to get it started."

Despite this, Reba managed to remain tight-lipped about the news.

Asked if Blake knew about her big secret, Reba replied: "Well, he kept asking me if I was going to do it. I couldn't tell him that I was going to do it - because they say he can't keep a secret."

Meanwhile, Niall recently revealed that he's looking forward to working with Gwen.

The 53-year-old singer is joining 'The Voice' alongside Niall, Reba and John, and the pop singer is excited to work with the 'Hollaback Girl' hitmaker.

Niall - who shot to fame as part of One Direction - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have yet to meet her. I'm sure I'll meet her this week at some point.

"I'm excited to meet her. I mean, she's an absolute icon. I'm sure she's a lovely lady, so I'm excited to meet her and force some sort of a friendship for next season."