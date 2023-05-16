Kim Kardashian has paid a belated Mother's Day tribute to Kris Jenner.

The 42-year-old star took to social media on Monday (15.05.23) - the day after Mother's Day - to heap praise on Kris, 67.

Alongside a throwback photo of her mom, Kim wrote on Instagram: "I love you mommy [heart emojis] There’s no one more thoughtful, sentimental, generous, supportive, and forgiving than you! You truly are the life of every party! No one has ever made a kaftan on a yacht look better than you. I didn’t forget to post on Mothers Day, I just figured I had a better chance of you seeing it today [winking emojis] I love you soooooooo much! (sic)"

In response, Kris wrote: "I love you so much!!!!! (sic)"

The showbiz matriarch previously took to Instagram to write her own message for Mother's Day.

Alongside an image of her family, Kris wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Happy Mother’s Day to all of my babies and my mom MJ! You are my whole heart and soul and I thank God every single day that He blessed me with you!!!! I am such a lucky girl!! I love you so much my beautiful family [heart emojis] Wishing all the moms out there a happy Mother’s Day! #MothersDay (sic)"

Meanwhile, Kim previously admitted to finding motherhood to be "challenging".

The brunette beauty - who has North, nine, Saint, seven Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, with her ex-husband Kanye West - confessed to feeling stressed at times.

She told Sports Illustrated: "Unless you’re a parent, you really don’t get how challenging it is.

"There are night’s where you just are like ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to adult anymore. This is really hard every kid is crying and no one will go to bed.'"