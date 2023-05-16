Lala Kent is still trying to "bounce back" after her split from Randall Emmett.

The 32-year-old star split from her ex-fiance in acrimonious circumstances in 2021 - but Lala has already taken some inspiration from Ariana Madix, who is now dating fitness coach Daniel Wai following her break-up from Tom Sandoval.

Lala told E! News: "I still have not been able to bounce back from the betrayal in my relationship, and it's been a year and a half, so just watching her, it's like, 'Wow, maybe there are good men that I can open myself up to.'"

The blonde beauty believes Ariana is much happier with Daniel than she was with Tom.

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star said: "This person that she's with, Sandoval, is sucking her dry, just depleting her of her energy, stifling her fire.

"It was really sad for me to watch, and I think a huge reason why she and I ... our friendship had declined somewhat was because I really just did not like her boyfriend. So to see her with this new guy, where she just seems light and excited about life, it's inspiring."

Ariana split from Tom after it was revealed that he had a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss.

She subsequently took to social media to issue a public apology.

Raquel wrote on Instagram at the time: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

She said: "I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices. (sic)"