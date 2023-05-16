Sylvester Stallone wants to 'share his notoriety' with the world

Sylvester Stallone was determined to shoot a reality show while he's "still relevant".

The 76-year-old actor is the focal point of a new reality series called 'The Family Stallone', and the Hollywood icon has revealed his motivation for making the show.

Stallone - who stars on the show alongside his wife Jennifer and daughters Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "This would be great to share this notoriety with a reality show while you're still relevant.

"I love daughters, I love my wife and I wanted to share that. It's something that I think is entertaining."

Jennifer always wanted the show to be an authentic look at their lives.

She explained: "I didn't want it to be set up. I didn't want it to be, 'Oh, we all get drunk and we all throw fits and we're screaming at each other.' I wanted to show people real life things that happen."

Stallone hopes that fans will warm to his family as they watch the series.

He said: "I think we all have such big personalities. We're very loud and funny. We come from love."

Meanwhile, Stallone previously promised that his marriage troubles would be a prominent part of the reality show.

Jennifer filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" at a court in Florida in August - but they subsequently reconciled their differences.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Of course it’s part of the show.

"It’s the John Lennon thing: 'Life is what happens when you’re making other plans.' Hopefully, you’re involved with people who understand the foibles of life and the fragility of it and how rare a real good relationship is.

"Sometimes I put the work ahead of [my family], and that is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again."

