Gwen Stefani has been surprised by her return to 'The Voice'.

The 53-year-old singer is returning to the show to star alongside John Legend, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire, and Blake Shelton - her husband, who is leaving 'The Voice' - has revealed that she never expected to be invited back.

Blake, 46 - who married Gwen in 2021 - told PEOPLE: "When I finally came to the conclusion that I was going to call it a day last year, you know, she even said, 'Well, I guess they probably won't have me back ever again.'

"And I go, 'What are you talking? They invited you to be a coach for seasons before you and I were ever thing.' And she goes, 'Oh, yeah, that's right. They did do that.' I go. 'Yeah, I'm pretty sure they're still going to want Gwen Stefani to be a coach.' Then sure enough, you know, she's already gonna be back and she was excited to get the call."

Blake and Gwen previously went head-to-head during their time on 'The Voice'.

And the country music star has admitted to being a huge fan of his wife's coaching style, describing her as a "visionary".

The 'Came Here to Forget' hitmaker - who was previously married to the award-winning country star Miranda Lambert - said: "She's just really comes at coaching in a way that I don't think anybody else has done still and there's been a lot of coaches.

"But she's such a visionary, and that comes through with her artists. You can see these kids come on the show ... by the end they actually look like stars, and that's the Gwen Stefani effect."