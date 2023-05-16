Vanessa Villela has left The Oppenheim Group.

The 45-year-old TV star has left the real estate firm and returned to The Agency, a rival brokerage, after two years.

Vanessa told PEOPLE: "I am super excited to be back at The Agency. It's where my career started so it feels extremely good to be back. It feels like home.

"I am surrounded by incredible top agents - successful and collaborative people who work like a family. I know that I'm in the right place."

Vanessa shot to stardom on 'Selling Sunset', the hit Netflix series. However, she's now keen to focus on her off-camera ambitions.

She said: "I came back because I'm very serious about where I want my real estate career to go. I know that this is where I have to be to succeed in real estate.

"It felt right, I always missed them. I feel in my heart it's where I belong. The minute I walked in, everyone welcomed me so beautifully."

Vanessa loved her time on the Netflix show - but she's now prioritising her career goals.

She shared: "I always felt like I was the new girl in school. They're obviously super successful and it's an incredible show, but I have to make my own life and make my dreams come true."

Meanwhile, Jason Oppenheim recently revealed that season six of the show will be "pretty intense".

The real estate mogul - who is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group - promised viewers that season six will be "fun to watch".

Jason told E! News: "It's so good. I think that's just another way of saying stressful.

"When I say it's our best season yet, I mean it was our most stressful season. I think the real estate's better, I think the drama is pretty intense. Honestly, like, it was a lot. I'm just so glad to have it over with, but it'll be fun to watch."