Jonny Lee Miller has qualified as a volunteer firefighter.

The 50-year-old film star has taken to Instagram to reveal that he's completed a course at Suffolk County Fire Academy in New York, and he's now qualified as a firefighter.

Jonny - who has previously starred in movies such as 'Trainspotting' and 'Endgame' - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Today I qualified as a Firefighter 1 after a five month course at Suffolk County Fire Academy.

"Huge thank you to all the instructors, but especially Chief Sicilian, who took great care of class 2, and never got mad at us (externally).

"Can't wait to serve the community I love on Fire Island NY (sic)"

Meanwhile, Jonny plays former UK Prime Minister John Major in season five of 'The Crown'.

The actor previously admitted that his attitude towards the Conservative politician has changed over time.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Jonny explained: "I grew up in a very socialist household, a very left-wing household. I’m pretty leftie, and as a youngster at the time, we thought we knew who John Major was and what it was about."

Jonny now respects the former Prime Minister, in spite of their political differences.

The actor said: "He got a lot of flak back in the day, [but] the more I learned about him the more I began to like him, and we had a lot of similarities.

"We’re from the same part of the world - he’s from Worcester Park, I’m from Kingston. We both went to state grammar schools, we had theatrical parents. So I had all these things in common, and then the more you learn about the work that he did - my respect for him grew massively."