Reese Witherspoon spent Mother’s Day with her sons amid her divorce from Jim Toth.

The 47-year-old ‘Cruel Intentions’ actress’ celebration marked her first mum’s day since filing for divorce from actor Jim, 52, on 1 April and her day included sharing donuts, cookies, cake slices and cinnamon rolls at The Continental in Tennessee on Sunday. (14.05.23)

Reese posted a set of snaps on her Instagram in a booth at the restaurant with her and Jim’s 10-year-old son, Tennessee, as well as her 17-year-old son, Deacon, who she had with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, 48, and who sat beside her mum, Betty Reese, 74.

She captioned the carousel of images: “Gosh I’m lucky to be their mama.

Reese and Ryan’s daughter Ava, 23, did not appear to be at the meal, but was featured in a throwback post by her mum.

Ava also posted an old Polaroid with her mum on her Instagram, alongside which she said: “Gosh I love sharing life with you.”

Reese and Jim were first linked in 2010, and married a year later.

The actress announced their split in March in an Instagram statement, saying their decision to split after nearly 12 years of marriage came after a “great deal of care and consideration”.

She added: “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

Reese was previously married to Phillippe from 1999 to 2008, and the exes have been seen reuniting for milestones including their son Deacon’s album release party.