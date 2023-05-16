Madonna has reportedly been getting “ridiculously close” to singer Maluma at rehearsals for her world tour.

The ‘Material Girl’ singer, 64, who was reported to have split from her boyfriend of three years Ahlamalik Williams, 27, has apparently posted an image on her private Instagram account of her getting intimate with 29-year-old Colombian Maluma, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias.

A source told Page Six about the contents of the rumoured clip: “She gives him a big kiss in front of the other dancers and then she straddles him. They look very intimate.”

Another source told the outlet Madonna had “sparked gossip among her dancers” with her “cosy and very cuddly” Maluma, with whom she once wrote a song.

The mum-of-six has been friends with the singer since they met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018,

and the video for ‘Medellin’ – the song they performed together for Madonna’s ‘Madame X’ album – features them dancing and getting married, with one scene featuring Madonna licking Maluma’s big toe.

A source told Page Six about how they have recently been getting close during rehearsals for the singer’s much-anticipated greatest hits tour: “They were cosy and very cuddly – so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on.

“They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began – people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there – and then they hung out all weekend in New York. “They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane.”

Maluma has told ‘The Rock Star Show’ podcast about his bond with Madonna: “We have a good relationship. I can call her and ask her about anything in my life and she will answer me with all the love in the world.”

Madonna last year joined Maluma on tour in Medellin and they spent a few days together, after she had just split from her ex-boyfriend Ahlamalik.

One of Latin America’s most popular artists, Maluma has sold more than 18 million records and has 63 million followers on Instagram compared to Madonna’s 18.9 million.