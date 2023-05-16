Britney Spears is said to have such a “fascination” with knives she sleeps with one under her bed.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, is the subject of the new TMZ TV documentary on her recent life titled ‘Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom’, which makes a string of allegations she has not yet responded to in full, including that she thinks she needs protection from people who could come into her home in the middle of the night and “strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward”.

One source alleges on the show, which aired on Fox on Monday (15.05.23) that Britney – who was involuntarily hospitalised twice in 2008 and sent to a mental health facility against her will in 2019 – has a “constant” fear of being “re-institutionalized”.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin, 72, claimed one “recommendation” at the end of Britney’s conservatorship was to “keep knives away” from her, and alleged she had a “fascination with knives.”

He added: “We’re told she’s in mortal fear someone will come in the middle of the night, strap her to a gurney and take her to a psych ward. As one source put it, she lives in constant fear of being reinstitutionalised.”

TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere also claimed in the TV special Britney’s security team received a “recommendation” to “keep knives away from” her at the end of her 13-year conservatorship.

Britney’s estranged sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, who once pulled out a knife of her own during a restaurant fight, used her 2022 memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ to accuse Britney of locking them in a room together while brandishing a blade.

Britney denied the incident ever happened, and she has now faced a string of other claims in the TMZ documentary.

It also alleged she “binge” sleeps for days and has not seen her two sons, Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, in “well over a year”.

Insiders also told TMZ Britney is constantly hyped up on caffeine and drinks Red Bull, Celsius, coffee and dandelion tea “by the gallons” – which she has denied.

The documentary also alleged Britney’s marriage to her third husband Sam Asghari, 29, is in “deep trouble”.

Sam posted a video on his Instagram Stories branding the documentary “disgusting” and slamming it for putting Britney’s life “under the microscope”.

He raged: “I found it absolutely disgusting for the people who were in her life when she didn’t have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs.

“It was absolutely disgusting.”

Since gaining her freedom back after being put under a controversial conservatorship, Britney has alarmed fans with her behaviour.

Some called the police to her home in January after she deactivated her Instagram account without explanation – which Britney later slammed as a case of her followers going “too far” and invading her privacy.