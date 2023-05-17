Kate Bosworth, Lily James and Olivia Coleman are among the stars vying for the Best Actress trophy at the ninth annual National Film Awards 2023.

Competition in the Best Actor category includes Lucien Laviscount, Jason Statham, and Taron Egerton, with movies including ‘Last Sentinel’, ‘Rye Lane’. and ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ receiving nominations across various categories.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday (17.05.23) and the Best Actress in a TV Series category features a battle between Máiréad Tyers for ‘Extraordinary’, Jennifer Metcalfe for ‘Hollyoaks’ and India Amarteifio for ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’.

In the Best Supporting Actor category, Asim Chaudhry, Simon Manyonda, and Ricci Harnett are among the nominees, with Best Supporting Actress seeing Emma Thompson, Poppy Allen-Quarmby, and Mara Huf going head-to-head.

The National Film Academy has also announced the launch of its first members’ social network platform, which will allow registered members to vote for awards, apply for jobs, post job listings, and network with fellow film producers, directors, actors, and actresses.

Set to take place on 3 July at Porchester Hall, London, voting for the National Film Awards is already underway and open to the public at www.nationalfilmacademy.org.

Full List Of Nominees

Best Actress 2023

Kate Bosworth – ‘Last Sentinel’

Lily James – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Ashley Madekwe – ‘The Strays’

Olivia Coleman – ‘Empire of Light’

Jennifer Saunders – ‘Allelujah’

Helena Bonham Carter – ‘Nolly’

Gemma Arterton – ‘Funny Woman’

Kate Beckinsale – ‘Fool’s Paradise’

Emma McKay – ‘Emily’

Best Actor 2023

Lucien Laviscount – ‘Last Sentinel’

Jason Statham – ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

Rory Kinnear – ‘Bank of Dave’

Natey Jones – ‘Pretty Red Dress’

Taron Egerton – ‘Tetris’

Colin Farrell – ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

Henry Cavill – ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Idris Elba – ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’

Ralph Fiennes – ‘The Menu’

Best Newcomer 2023 – Sponsored by By Valentine

Bugzy Malone – ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

David Jonsson – ‘Rye Lane’

Arsema Thomas – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Vivian Oparah – ‘Rye Lane’

Noah Caplan – ‘Stepping Stone’

Alexandra Burke – ‘Pretty Red Dress’

Ncuti Gatwa – ‘Doctor Who’

India Amarteifio – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Louis Partridge – ‘Enola Holmes’

Yasmin Finney – ‘Doctor Who’

Halle Bailey – ‘The Little Mermaid’

Best Actress in a TV Series 2023 – Sponsored by Pure Beauty Collagen

Máiréad Tyers – ‘Extraordinary’

Jennifer Metcalfe – ‘Hollyoaks’

Lilly Allen – ‘Dreamland’

India Amarteifio – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Billie Piper – ‘I Hate Suzie Too’

Jasmine Jobson – ‘Top Boy’

Charlotte Ritchie ‘YOU’

Melia Kreiling – ‘Mammals’

Best Actor in a TV Series 2023 – Sponsored by Emperor Vodka

Richard Blackwood – ‘Hollyoaks’

Penn Badgley – ‘You’

Nick Pickard – ‘Hollyoaks’

James Corden – ‘Mammals’

Ashley Thomas – ‘Great Expectations by Charles Dickens’

Adeel Akhtar – ‘Sherwood’

Kane Robinson – ‘Top Boy’

Ncuti Gatwa – ‘Doctor Who’

Best Supporting Actor 2023

Asim Chaudhry – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With it?’

Simon Manyonda – ‘Rye Lane’

Ricci Harnett – ‘Love Without Walls’

Hugh Grant – ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’

Nicholas Hoult – ‘The Menu’

Paul Kaye – ‘Bank of Dave’

Best Supporting Actress 2023 – Sponsored by Youth and Earth

Emma Thompson – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Poppy Allen-Quarmby – ‘Rye Lane’

Mara Huf – ‘Tetris’

Lourdes Faberes – ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’

Phoebe Dynevor – ‘Bank of Dave’

Patsy Kensit – ‘Renegades’

Best Drama 2023 – Sponsored by Eternal Muse

‘Last Sentinel’

‘Tetris’

‘Rye Lane’

‘The Strays’

‘Queen Cleopatra’

‘Girl’

‘Master Gardener’

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

‘Empire of Light’

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series 2023

Freema Agyeman – ‘Dreamland’

Arsema Thomas – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Tilly Keeper – ‘You’

Louisa Binda – ‘Hotel Portofino’

Romola Garai – ‘Becoming Elizabeth’

Shalom Brune-Franklin – ‘The Tourist’

Catherine Tate – ‘Doctor Who’

Sofia Oxenham – ‘Extraordinary’

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series 2023

Jamie Lomas – ‘Hollyoaks’

Corey Mylchreest – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Ed Speleers – ‘You’

Dizzee Rascal – ‘Jungle’

Bilal Hasna – ‘Extraordinary’

Richard Blackwood – ‘Hollyoaks’

Kiell Smith-Bynoe – ‘Dreamland’

Best TV Drama Series 2023

‘Extraordinary’

‘Hollyoaks’

‘Dreamland’

‘Jungle’

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

‘Lockwood and Co’

‘Mammals’

‘You’

‘EastEnders’

‘Doctor Who’

Best Thriller 2023 – Sponsored by Ivy Niche

‘Last Sentinel’

‘Unwelcome’

‘I Came By’

‘The Ledge’

‘The Stranger in Our Bed’

‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’

Best Action in a Film/Series 2023 – Sponsored by UNNATURALLY NATURAL

‘Last Sentinel’

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’

‘Queen Cleopatra’

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

‘Renegades’

‘Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday’

‘Enola Holmes 2’

‘Hitmen’

Best Independent Film 2023 – Sponsored by Telephonos

‘What's Love Got to Do with It?’

‘Manfish’

‘Bank of Dave’

‘Drift’

‘Casting Kill’

‘Breaking Infinity’

‘Jungle Cry’

‘Girl’

‘Love Without Walls’

‘Tales of Babylon’

Best Screenplay 2023

Jemima Khan – ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’

Adura Onashile – ‘Girl’

Jamie Flatters, George Jaques – ‘Black Dog’

Frances O’Connor – ‘Emily’

Savvas D Michael – ‘Hitmen’

Jane Gull – ‘Love Without Walls’

Nathan Bryon/Tom Melia – ‘Rye Lane’

Best Documentary 2023 – Sponsored by Green Glamour

‘Zuckerberg: King of the Metaverse’

‘The Real Mo Farah’

‘Escape From Kabul Airport’

‘How To Survive a Dictator With Munya Chawawa’

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

‘Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now’

‘My Old School’

‘The Other Fellow’

Best British Film 2023 – Sponsored by FIJI Water UK

‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

‘Rye Lane’

‘Blue Jean’

‘Love Without Walls’

‘Dream Agency’

‘I Used to Be Famous’

‘I Am Ruth’

‘The House’

Best Comedy 2023

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

‘Rye Lane’

‘Keep Calm and Carry On’

‘Fools Paradise’

‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’

‘Brian and Charles’

‘I Used to Be Famous’

‘Mammals’

Outstanding Performance 2023

Keanu Reeves – ‘John Wick’

Cynthia Erivo – ‘Drift’

Anya Taylor-Joy – ‘The Menu’

Hugh Grant – ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

India Amarteifio – ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’

Bally Gill – ‘Allelujah’

Adele James – ‘Queen Cleopatra’

Daniel Radcliffe – ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Stephen Merchant – ‘The Outlaws’

Milly Bobby Brown – ‘Enola Holmes 2’

Best Feature Film 2023

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

‘Breaking Infinity’

‘Coyote’

‘Emily’

‘The Menu’

‘Bank of Dave’

‘The Hitmen’

‘Wolf Garden’

Best Director 2023

Guy Ritchie – ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’

Shekhar Kapur – ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’

Chris Foggin – ‘Bank of Dave’

Nathaniel Martello-White – ‘The Strays’

Georgia Oakley – ‘Blue Jean’

Tina Gharavi – ‘Queen Cleopatra’

Adura Onashile – ‘Girl’

Marianna Dean – ‘Breaking Infinity’

Mark Mylod – ‘The Menu’

Best Producer 2023

Kayleigh-Paige Rees – ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’

Iain Canning / Joanna Laurie / Emile Sherman / Christophe Spadone / Florian Zeller – ‘The Son’

Seth Reiss / Will Tracy – ‘The Menu’

Karl Hall / Neil Jones / Piers Tempest / Matt Williams – ‘Bank of Dave’

Nicky Kentish Barnes / Tim Bevan ‘ Eric Fellner ‘ Jemima Khan – ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?’

Peter Chernin / Neil Cross / Idris Elba / David Ready / Jenno Topping – ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’

Best Streaming Platform 2023

BritBox

Apple TV+

Amazon Prime Video

Mubi

Netflix

NOW

Paramount +

Channel 4

Shudder

Sky Go

Best Film Production Company 2023

Working Title Films

StudioCanal UK

Film4 Productions

Heyday Films

Warp Films

DNA Films

See-Saw Films

Best Foreign Language Film 2023 – Sponsored by VooVix TV

‘Property’ – Daniel Bandeira , Livia de Melo

‘Rheingold’ – Fatih Akin, Nurhan Sekerci-Porst

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ – Edward Berger , Daniel Marc Dreifuss , Malte Grunert

‘Queens on the Run’ – Jorge Macaya, Martha Higareda, Alexis Fridman, Miri Higareda, Héctor Villegas

‘Pathaan’ – Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala, Siddharth Anand, Aditya Chopra

‘Techno Brothers’ – Hirobumi Watanabe

‘Alcarràs’ – Carla Simón, Sonia Castelo, Arnau Vilaró

‘Saint Omer’ – Amrita David, Alice Diop, Zoé Galeron, Marie N'Diaye,Toufik Ayadi, Christophe Barral

‘Hilma’ – ProducersHelena Danielsson / Lasse Hallström / Sigurjon Sighvatsson

‘Battle on Buka Street’ – Funke Akindele

‘Amandla’ – Greig Buckle / Jarrod de Jong / Nerina De Jager / Riaan Van Der Wart

Best International Film 2023 – Sponsored by Yarden Mitrani

‘Polite Society’

‘John Wick’

‘Next Goal Wins’

‘Creed III’

‘Emancipation’

‘The Menu’

‘Little Mermaid’

Global Contribution to Motion Picture

Daniel Craig

Ralph Fiennes

Dame Joan Collins

Hugh Grant

Emma Thompson

Pierce Brosnan

Stephen Fry

Glenda Jackson

John Cleese