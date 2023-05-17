Britney Spears is said to have “trauma from touring”.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, reportedly still considers music her “pride and joy,” but a source has said she will not be heading back on the road anytime soon due to being scarred by the memories of her gruelling touring regime when she was at the peak of her fame.

An insider told Page Six: “Britney has trauma from touring. For so many years, she was handed gruelling itineraries and made to perform – even before her conservatorship.”

The source added Britney’s “breaking point” came in 2018 when her Las Vegas residency was finally over but “her team decided to turn it into an international tour” with another 30-plus concerts across the US and Europe.

They said: “She desperately needed a break after four years in Vegas and didn’t get one. And then they had the nerve to book a second Vegas residency right after.

“She still loves dancing and making music. She has talked about recording again and has gotten plenty of offers, some of which she’s turned down, but it’s all about timing and picking the right projects. She’s savvy like that.

“The beauty of Britney being free again is that she gets to call the shots for the first time in a very long time, and she’ll do it at her own pace.”

Britney’s first Vegas residency grossed almost $140 million from 248 shows between 2013 and 2017, but her second planned run in Sin City called ‘Britney: Domination’ didn’t made it to the stage as her dad Jamie Spears, 70, sent her to a mental health facility before its scheduled launch in 2019.

Britney said in court in 2021 her father and managers should “be in jail” for playing “a huge role in punishing” her when she had said “no” to performances.

Britney has been freed from her controversial conservatorship since 2021, which gave her control of her personal, medical and financial affairs for the first time in 13 years.

But her new life with third husband Sam Asghari, 29, is now in the spotlight due to a TMZ documentary that includes the claims Britney is constantly hyped up on caffeine and energy drinks, is obsessed with knives, hasn’t seen her children in more than a year and that her marriage is in “deep trouble”.