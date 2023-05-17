Martha Stewart has insisted she will never get into “altering” her face to look younger.

The 81-year-old lifestyle guru, who this week made history as the oldest-ever cover star of the ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ said she does not need to worry about cosmetic procedures to change her looks as she is not a performer like Madonna who is into “reinventing” herself.

She told the New York Times: “When you’re through changing, you’re through.”

When interviewer Ruth La Ferla mentioned Madonna, Martha added: “I would never compare myself to someone like Madonna. She is a talent like no other.

“But as a performer she needs to keep reinventing herself. And it’s much more difficult for her to alter herself without altering her face. I don’t want to do that.

“There’s another very big difference between me and Madonna: she is wearing pointy bras and weird clothes. I’m teaching you how to roll dough.”

Martha responded in 2022 to rumours she had undergone a facelift, telling the New York Times last year: “I have never had plastic surgery. You can absolutely say that. No knife on my face, neck or back.”

She previously insisted in a chat with Page Six her age-defying appearance is down to drinking homemade green juices, skin care and showing off her “best angles” for the photos she shares with fans online.

She also said on social media she hoped her ‘Sports Illustrated’ cover would inspire women to “challenge” themselves.

Martha wrote on Instagram: “I am so thrilled to be on the cover of the @SI_Swimsuit issue!... I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in. Changing, evolving, and being fearless – those are all very good things, indeed.”

She also told ‘Sports Illustrated’: “I don’t think about age, ever. I have friends who are 90, and I have friends who are 20, and that is a very good way to look at life because age is not the determining factor in terms of friendship or in terms of success.”